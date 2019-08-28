Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 75,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 140,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 397,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.15. 1,845,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,758,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

