WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.89

Shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.89 and last traded at C$30.89, with a volume of 246319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.86.

WJA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of WestJet Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of WestJet Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of WestJet Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. WestJet Airlines’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

About WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA)

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

