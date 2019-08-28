Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Stake Increased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,272 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 848.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 377.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of WBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 131,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,792. Westpac Banking Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

