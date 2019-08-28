WeTrust (TRST) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $300.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, DDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.01292121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00093776 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022086 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

