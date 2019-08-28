WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,809,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WEX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,135,000 after acquiring an additional 311,484 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 976,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on WEX from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $199.60. 3,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.60. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.49 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

