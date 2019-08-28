Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Stake Reduced by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,870 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $28,920,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 89,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 126,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 56,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,559. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.