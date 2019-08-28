Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 81.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

BLK traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $412.37. 13,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,707. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $492.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

