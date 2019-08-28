Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 84,509 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.5% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. 4,412,270 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

