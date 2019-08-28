Wharton Business Group LLC Has $14.58 Million Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

