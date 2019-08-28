Wheatland Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wheatland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of PG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 206,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.70. The company has a market cap of $293.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $919,822.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,045,928. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

