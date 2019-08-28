Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$916,400.00 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.50, for a total transaction of C$916,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,796,600.

TSE WPM traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,987. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a PE ratio of -657.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.11. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$19.87 and a 1-year high of C$40.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$253.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.79.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

