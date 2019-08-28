Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 9.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,894. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

