Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 59,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 32,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,138,000 after acquiring an additional 234,994 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 143.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 742.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 165,511 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.82. 333,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,102. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

