Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Motco raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 97,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 20.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 12.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 216,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 107.80%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

