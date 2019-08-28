Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $257,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 84,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,389. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total transaction of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,426 shares of company stock valued at $667,294. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

