Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Evolus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 2,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 4.80. Evolus Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,612 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $35,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.