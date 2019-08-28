Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 43.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. 160,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

