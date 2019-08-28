Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 326 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. 4,095,488 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67.

