Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,473,000 after buying an additional 428,695 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,479,000 after buying an additional 214,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,700,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,835,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 110,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.27.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,969. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.17. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $302.61.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

