Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 786,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 117,942 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 27.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 123.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after acquiring an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,645.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 48,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.