Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given a $76.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned a $76.00 price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.46. 1,081,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $72.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,520,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.