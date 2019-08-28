Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $4.55-4.75.Williams-Sonoma also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. 1,955,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,242. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

