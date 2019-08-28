Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading 2% Higher

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)’s share price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.25 and last traded at $160.25, 42 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wirecard in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wirecard in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.02.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

