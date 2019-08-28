WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Plans $0.14 — Dividend

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

WFIG stock remained flat at $$52.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.