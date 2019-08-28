WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.27, approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.26% of WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.