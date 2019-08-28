WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Announces $0.10 — Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of DON stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. 6,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,098. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

