Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock Position Raised by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 259,811 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,386,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89,817 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 832,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,150 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 32,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,465. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.24.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

