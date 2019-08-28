Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $20,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 202.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. 1,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $1,061,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,369.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,277 shares of company stock worth $3,259,762. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

