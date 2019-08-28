Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,465,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 9,312,800 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.06. 37,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,858. Workday has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.88.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,235,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,292 shares of company stock valued at $154,605,671 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Workday by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 41,890 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

