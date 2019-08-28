Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $924.25

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $924.25 and traded as low as $855.00. Workspace Group shares last traded at $859.50, with a volume of 150,085 shares changing hands.

WKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,018.57 ($13.31).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 850.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 922.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

