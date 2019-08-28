Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $924.25

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $924.25 and traded as low as $855.00. Workspace Group shares last traded at $859.50, with a volume of 150,085 shares changing hands.
WKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,018.57 ($13.31).
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 850.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 922.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.
In other Workspace Group news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.