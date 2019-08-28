World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Update

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 1,883,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

INT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 446,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,954. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $332,415. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

