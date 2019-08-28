Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $9,964.67 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $294,432.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $9,964.67 or 0.97474502 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002294 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00152861 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003710 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003175 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035447 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 569 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

