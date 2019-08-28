X-CASH (XCASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,369.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $7,369.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00311828 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 42,904,495,464 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

