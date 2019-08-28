Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.57

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.57 and traded as low as $88.00. Xaar shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 854 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xaar in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $68.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

