XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 13.2%

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price rose 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, approximately 127,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 24,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

