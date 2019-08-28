Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given a $30.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Yext stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 559,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $92,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,197 shares of company stock worth $12,099,133 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Yext by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

