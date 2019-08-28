Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,945 shares of company stock worth $8,073,594. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,548. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.