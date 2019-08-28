Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.76 Million

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post sales of $416.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the highest is $422.97 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $408.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

SEIC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 221,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,613. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at $34,172,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $578,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

