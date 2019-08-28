Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.15 Million

Analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) will announce $166.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $127.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $631.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.56 million to $633.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $672.20 million, with estimates ranging from $668.50 million to $675.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Adam D. Wyden purchased 3,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

SIC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,794. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

