Zacks: Analysts Expect Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Progenics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGNX shares. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 1,306,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,838. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $372.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

In other news, insider Velan Capital, L.P. bought 204,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $879,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

