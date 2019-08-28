Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Tenable reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.80%. The firm had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $367,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,674. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $12,987,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,023,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after buying an additional 292,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,367,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

TENB traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 281,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -15.85.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

