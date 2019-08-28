Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to report $234.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.02 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $221.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $918.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $950.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $984.13 million, with estimates ranging from $898.75 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,300. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 170,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,226. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

