Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to report sales of $5.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $22.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.44 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. 2,536,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

