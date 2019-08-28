Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to report sales of $5.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $22.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.44 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. 2,536,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.