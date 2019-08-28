Zacks: DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have received an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DouYu International an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 646,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,322. DouYu International has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $11.88.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

