Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Sell

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $76.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

