Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) to “Hold”

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essentra plc manufactures and supplies specialty plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company produces plastic molded and adhesive coated foam and metal products, custom bonded fiber and foam components, self adhesive tear tape, labels, products and technologies. Essentra plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Essentra stock remained flat at $$4.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Essentra has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

