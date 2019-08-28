Zacks: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s rating score has declined by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE TGS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

