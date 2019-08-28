ZCore Price Down 0.6% This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $337,492.00 and approximately $578.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $18.94 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,672,482 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.