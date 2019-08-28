Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $96,131.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00243660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.01298090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093456 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.