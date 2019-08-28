Zeusshield Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $15,899.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00242572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.01287827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

